Air Force plans training exercise over northern plains

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The U.S. Air Force is planning a massive training exercise over the northern plains states. The Bismarck Tribune reports that the maneuvers are set for July 19-23 in the skies over the Powder River Training Complex. The training area is the larges in the continental United States. It covers nearly 35,000 square miles of air space over the Dakotas, Montana and Wyoming. Officials at Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota say multiple types of aircraft will be involved in the exercises and nonmilitary aircraft should avoid the area.