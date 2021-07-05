Asian shares mixed as OPEC Plus talks stalemate, US closed

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mixed in muted trading as oil prices surge higher after a meeting of oil producing nations was postponed. Analysts said there was little else guiding markets with the U.S. closed for the Independence Day holiday. Benchmarks in Japan, Australia and South Korea edged higher, while those in China declined. Investors have been trimming holdings of Chinese technology company shares as Beijing tightens oversight of the industry. Talks among members of the OPEC cartel and allied oil producing countries have broken off in the midst of a standoff with the United Arab Emirates over production levels.