Former Musketeers goalie, Matiss Kivlenieks, dies in accident

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- Police say professional hockey player Matiss Kivlenieks has died.

Initial reports indicated the cause of death was a head injury sustained from a fall. But a newly-released autopsy reveals the official cause of death as a chest trauma from an errant firework mortar blast.

The 24-year-old reportedly was in a hot tub yesterday, with a group of other people at a private party in Michigan.

Police say a fireworks malfunction sent debris in the direction of that group, who tried to leave the hot tub. Kivlenieks reportedly slipped and fell, hitting his head on concrete.

The native of Latvia played goalie for the Columbus, Ohio Blue Jackets for four year.

The Columbus Blue Jackets' President of Hockey Operations, John Davidson, released a statement, which says, in part:

"Kivi was an outstanding young man who greeted every day and everyone with a smile -- and the impact he had during his four years with our organization will not be forgotten."

Kivlenieks was on the Sioux City Musketeers for the 2016-17 season.

During his time with the Musketeers, he played in 49 games, winning 36 of them. He was voted regular season MVP during his one season here.

He ended the season with only 92 goals allowed, and a 1.85 Goals Allowed Average. He also boasted an impressive 92.3 percent save percentage.

Musketeers owner Lloyd Ney stated in part:

"Today it shows just how much he was loved in Sioux City. Obviously a lot of us are just kind of shocked right now and processing it, but he was just such a great kid and he represented the Musketeers the right way, on and off the ice."

Current Head Coach of the Musketeers, Luke Strand, also stated in part:

"Matiss was a great kid and his impact on the team was way beyond the crease he protected. He was a leader and just an overall great kid and his impact on the team can't be understated."

Former Musketeers coach Jay Varady commented on what made Kivlenieks a truly special individual:

"As soon as you talked to him, there was a real impressive drive that he had, but he also had a real special personality, as soon as you met him, he was always smiling and I think that just provided confidence."

Kivlenieks was just 24 years old at the time of his passing.