How Siouxlanders are escaping the blistering heat

Norfolk, NE (KTIV)- Temperatures in Siouxland have been high the past few weeks.

People are finding ways to escape from the sweltering conditions.

The Aquaventure Water Park in Norfolk is one of the city's most popular attractions.

Local leaders say with the high temperatures this summer the crowd size at the water park have increased, and haven't had a quiet day since the heat wave this summer began.

“It increased as the heatwave has come through. People are looking for a way to stay cool," said Braden Storovich, the head lifeguard at Aquaventure.

Storovich added with the increase in crowds none of the pool staff procedures have changed. However, the staff is staying alert with more people enjoying the summer weather at the park.