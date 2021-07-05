Indonesia seeks more oxygen for COVID-19 sick amid shortage

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s pandemic response leader says parts of the country lack oxygen supplies as the number of critically ill COVID-19 patients who need it increases. The statement came after dozens of sick people died at a public hospital that ran out of its central oxygen supply over the weekend. The pandemic response leader says the government is asking oxygen producers to dedicate their full supply to medical needs and will import it if needed. At least 63 patients died during COVID-19 treatment at a public hospital in Yogyakarta since Saturday. More than half died while it lacked a central liquid oxygen supply even though the hospital switched to using oxygen cylinders during the outage.