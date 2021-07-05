Israeli violinist headed to Rushmore Music Festival

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — An Israeli violinist is set to headline the Rushmore Music Festival later this month. The Rapid City Journal reports that Hagai Shaham will perform at concerts July 24 and July 25 in Rapid City and Spearfish as part of the festival. The festival is one of two events in the United States where Shaham will appear this year. The Rushmore Music Festival begins July 10 and will offer 11 family-friendly concerts open to the public at various venues, including Black Hills State University. Organizers are planning for socially distanced crowds at venues and are encouraging people to wear masks.