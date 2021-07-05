Luxembourg PM hospitalized after positive COVID-19 test

BRUSSELS (AP) — Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel has been hospitalized and is under observation “as a precautionary measure” after testing positive for COVID-19 a week earlier. A government official said there was no update with new information early Monday after Bettel had been taken in for 24 hours of testing and medical analysis on Sunday. The 48-year-old Bettel announced his positive test just after he had attended a European Union summit with 26 other leaders from the bloc for two days. At first he experienced only mild symptoms. But on Sunday he had to be hospitalized.