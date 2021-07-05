No one hurt after house fire in Brunsville, Iowa

Brunsville, Iowa (KTIV) -- No one was hurt after a house fire in Brunsville, Iowa on Monday afternoon.

Just after 2:00 p.m., Le Mars Fire-Rescue and the Merrill Fire Department responded to a house fire at the 300-block of Pine Street in Brunsville, Iowa.

When fire crews arrived, someone was trying to extinguish the flames with a garden hose. Four people in the home made it out safely.

Firefighters removed siding and insulation to completely put out the flames.

Crews say the fire started in a trash can located outside a northeast entry to the home. The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental. Damage is estimated at $8,000.00.