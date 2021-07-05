Norfolk’s Aquaventure Waterpark sees increase in attendance during heat wave

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Temperatures in Siouxland have been high the past few weeks. People are finding ways to ESCAPE FROM THESE SWELTERING CONDITIONS.

Water parkers are always popular destinations. That's especially true for Aquaventure Waterpark in Norfolk, Nebraska, one of the city's most popular attractions. Local leaders say during the high temperatures, the crowd size has increased. They also say that they haven’t had a quiet day since the heat wave started.

"Its increased as the heat wave has come through. People are looking for a way to stay cool," says Braden Storovich, Head lifeguard at the waterpark.

Storovich also says, with the increase in crowds, none of the pool staff procedures change. The staff is staying alert with more people there.