Pakistan: 5 suspected militants killed in raid on hideout

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s counter-terrorism police say security forces have fatally shot five suspected militants during a raid on their hideout near the southwestern city of Quetta. According to the provincial counter-terrorism department, officers also seized weapons from the militant hideout in Monday’s raid. Quetta is the capital of Baluchistan province. The province has been the scene of frequent militant attacks and a long-running insurgency by separatist groups that seek independence for the mineral and gas-rich province, which borders Iran and Afghanistan. The Pakistani Taliban also have a presence there.