Siouxlanders take to the skies after the 4th of July weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- Over the weekend millions of Americans took to the skies as experts saw record breaking travel over the 4th of July weekend.

Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City was packed Monday with travelers returning home after the holiday.

TSA officials stated they screened over 2 million people on Friday which was the highest number they have seen since the start of the pandemic.

Sioux City resident, Ashley Joseph, said, "It was great to just be able to travel and even with the masks and social distancing its still really beneficial to be able to travel where you need to."

Many Americans felt liberated this weekend after being stuck in their homes for the 4th of July last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Just to be back with family in Chicago was really nice," said Joseph.

Airport leading experts expect Monday to be the peak of people traveling both on the road and in the skies.