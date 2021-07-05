Spain: Police probe suspected hate crime targeting gay man

MADRID (AP) — Authorities in northwestern Spain are asking for time to fully investigate the death of a 24-year-old man that sparked widespread condemnation after friends of the victim claimed he was targeted and beaten to death for being gay. LGBTQ activists have called for protests in dozens of cities across Spain later on Monday and members of Spain’s left-wing Cabinet have condemned the death of Samuel Luiz in the early hours of Saturday as a hate crime. Police are reviewing surveillance cameras and questioning over a dozen suspects and witnesses who were outside a nightclub in the city of A Coruña at the time the crime took place. Luiz’s friends told Spain’s El Mundo newspaper that the attackers used a derogatory word for homosexuals.