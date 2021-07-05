Taliban wins close consulates; Tajikistan reinforces border

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A surge of Taliban wins in northern Afghanistan has caused some countries to close consulates in the area, while Tajikistan is calling up reservists to reinforce its southern border. Nearly 1,000 Afghan soldiers have fled the Taliban advances by crossing the border into Tajikistan, which says it is letting them cross out of humanitarian concern. The Taliban have made relentless territorial wins since mid-April, when President Joe Biden announced the last U.S. and NATO troops would leave Afghanistan. With their victories, the Taliban are putting pressure on provincial cities and gaining control of key transportation routes. Meanwhile, the Afghan government has resurrected militias with brutal histories that raise the specter of more devastation to come.