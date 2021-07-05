Thunderstorms, some possibly strong, expected on Tuesday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Conditions became very humid on another hot day sending the heat index to over 100 degrees in some places.

We could see a slight chance of a couple evening thunderstorms trying to develop this evening, but those would mainly be in western Siouxland and not last for very long.

The rest of the night is looking partly cloudy with warm lows in the upper 60s.

A cold front will have an impact on our weather Tuesday as we’ll see increasing clouds and a good chance of thunderstorms developing during the afternoon with some of these thunderstorm possibly being strong with some gusty winds and hail.

Expect highs on Tuesday to get close to 90 until that front arrives bringing with it cooler temperatures.

The chance of rain and thunderstorms will continue into Tuesday night with most of the rain out of the KTIV viewing area by early Wednesday morning.

What will temperatures be looking like on the other side of that front?

