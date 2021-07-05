Tropical Storm Elsa moving across west Cuba, then to Florida

HAVANA (AP) — Tropical Storm Elsa is sweeping over western Cuba with strong rain and winds, and forecasters say it will move on to the Florida Keys on Tuesday and Florida’s central Gulf coast by Wednesday. The storm is moving over mainly rural areas to the east of Havana on Monday after making landfall near Cienega de Zapata, a natural park with few inhabitants. By late afternoon, Elsa’s maximum sustained winds had slowed to 50 mph (85 kph). Its core was about 45 miles (75 kilometers) southeast of Havana and moving to the northwest at 14 mph (22 kph). Though the capital is expected to miss the brunt of the storm, many people in Havana were staying in place.