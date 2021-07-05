USD volleyball player signs sponsorship deal

Vermillion, SD (KTIV)- A University of South Dakota volleyball player has become the first college athlete in the state to sign a sponsorship deal after the NCAA cleared the way for college athletes to make money off their names and likenesses.

Brooklyn Bollweg has signed an endorsement deal with Silverstar Car Wash.

As per the deal, she created and published a sponsored post for the Silverstar Brand on her social media accounts on Saturday morning.

Terms of the contract haven't been disclosed.

Bollweg is a junior defensive specialist for the Coyotes.

She says the ability for athletes to profit off their names is a cool opportunity.