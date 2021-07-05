Wayne Chicken Show returning July 9-11

WAYNE, Neb. (KTIV) - Wayne, Nebraska's Chicken Show will be back in action from July 9th through the 11th.

The event will consist of many activities, including a parade traveling north on main street and activities at Bressler Park that include a cement chicken auction, live chickens, and a cluck off.

Last year's event was pushed to September and was a one-day event, in a different location, with COVID-19 protocols in place. Wayne Area Economic Development leaders say that they are excited to get back to normal.

"We're super excited. We've seen a really good response. We sell t-shirts to help fundraise to make sure all of our activities are free and we've seen a really good response with people purchasing those t-shirts and saying that they are coming back for the event and that they are ready to show their families what they grew up on or just to come to it for the first time," said Abby Schademann, marketing, events, and tourism coordinator for Wayne Area Economic Development.

This year will also mark the 41st year of the event. Irene-Fletcher-Mock, assistant director of Wayne Area Economic Development, says there is one thing in particular she is excited about.

"For me the fun part is seeing everyone get involved and just have some good old fashioned family fun" said Fletcher-Mock.

