Al Sharpton eulogizes white Arkansas teen shot by deputy

BEEBE, Ark. (AP) — The Rev. Al Sharpton and attorneys for George Floyd’s family have joined family and friends in mourning a white Arkansas teenager shot dead by a sheriff’s deputy. The shooting of 17-year-old Hunter Brittain has drawn the attention of civil rights activists, who say it highlights the need for interracial support to address police shootings. In his eulogy to Brittain on Tuesday, Sharpton said the issue of policing is not about Black and white, but right and wrong. A Lonoke County sheriff’s deputy shot the 17-year-old during a traffic stop on June 23. Authorities have released few details about the shooting. Brittain’s family says he was unarmed and holding a jug of antifreeze.