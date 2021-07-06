Black lawmakers seek DOJ review of Louisiana State Police

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s Black state lawmakers are asking the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the patterns and practices of the State Police. Tuesday’s announcement comes as the law enforcement agency’s treatment of African Americans is under scrutiny. The Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus letter calls on the DOJ to determine if troopers have systematically violated the constitutional rights of Black people. The ACLU has made a similar request. Federal officials already are conducting a civil rights investigation into the fatal arrest of Ronald Greene, a Black man who was punched and dragged by troopers before his death in May 2019.