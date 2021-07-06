Blinken meets Uyghur ex-detainees; US warns of new sanctions

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken has met virtually with a group of Uyghur Muslims who were detained at camps in China’s northwest Xinjiang region. The State Department says Blinken wanted to hear firsthand from the former detainees about their experiences and to seek their advice as to how the U.S. should press China to stop the repression. The Biden and Trump administrations both have termed the campaign in Xinjiang a “genocide” and slapped sanctions on China for human rights abuses. China has come under severe international criticism and sanctions for detaining more than 1 million Uyghurs and and other minorities for political re-education.