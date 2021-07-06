Campers enjoy Sloppy Science Camp at Launchpad Children’s Museum

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- Launchpad Children's Museum future scientists were hard at work on Tuesday.

"Sloppy Science Camp" was held Tuesday at Launchpad Children's Museum.

Campers created science experiments such as oil and Coca-Cola lava lamps and making their own ice cream.

Instructors were excited to help the campers grow on their scientific journeys.

"You're just watching the kids grow each day and they get out of their comfort zone, which I really like," said Shelby Schroeder, an education facilitator at Launchpad. "They're trying new things and I think that's really fun to watch as an education facilitator you get to watch these kids jump out of the box and try new things."

Schroeder added they will also be holding many other camps this summer at Launchpad.