Encrypted chat data leads to major drug raids in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — Security officials in Germany say they have made more than 750 arrests and seized large amounts of drugs after gaining access to extensive chat data of encrypted cellphones. Prosecutors in Frankfurt and the country’s Federal Crime Police Office said in a written statement Tuesday that the focus of their investigation was on data by users of the provider Encrochat who were involved in the illegal drug trade. The investigation started in April 2020 in cooperation with Dutch and French officials. Investigators seized cannabis, synthetic drugs, ecstasy pills, cocaine and heroin. They also confiscated weapons, ammunition and assets worth million of euros.