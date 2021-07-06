Estherville, IA man arrested on sexual abuse charges

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KTIV) - An Estherville, Iowa, man has been arrested after police say he sexually abused a child under his care.

On July 2, Paul Hageman was arrested and charged with eight counts, including three counts of 2nd-degree sexual abuse, and three counts of Lascivious Acts with a Child.

He is being held in the Emmet County Jail on a $200,000 cash-only bond.

Estherville Police say on June 22 they took a report of possible sexual abuse from a local daycare center.

Police say they were told Hageman engaged in sexual misconduct with a juvenile girl while he was a caretaker for the child.

The child was interviewed by the Child Advocacy Center in Sioux City a short time later. Hageman was then interviewed on July 2, after which he was arrested.

A preliminary hearing in Hageman's case is set for July 13 in the Emmet County Courthouse.