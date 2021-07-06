German who ran think tank arrested for spying for China

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors say a German man who ran a think tank has been arrested on suspicion of being an informant for Chinese intelligence for years. Federal prosecutors said Tuesday that the suspect was arrested on suspicion of espionage Monday following an indictment that they filed at a Munich court in May. They said he is a political scientist and had run a think tank, which they didn’t identify, since 2001. Prosecutors said that employees of a Chinese intelligence service contacted him when he went on a lecture trip to Shanghai in June 2010. He is accused of regularly passing information to Chinese intelligence ahead of or after state visits or multinational conferences until November 2019.