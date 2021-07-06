Iowa and Nebraska State Leaders react to reversal of 2019 Environmental Protection Agency ruling to allow year-round sales of 15% ethanol blend

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP and KTIV) -- A federal appeals court says a 2019 Environmental Protection Agency rule change that allowed for the sale of a 15% ethanol gasoline blend in the summer months is contrary to federal law.

Friday's ruling deals a significant blow to the ethanol industry and corn farmers.

They had anticipated increased ethanol demand through year around sale of the higher ethanol blend.

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts weighed in on the ruling Tuesday in a press release.

“This court ruling is a major setback for Nebraska’s farm families and ethanol producers,” said Governor Ricketts. “President Trump delivered year-round E15 for our farm families. Now it’s time for the Biden Administration to step up. They should champion ethanol production and year round E15 by appealing this ruling, and if necessary, taking legislative action.”

Iowa Senator Joni Ernst also weighed in on the ruling in a twitter post on Friday.

"Today’s decision by the DC Circuit Court is yet another disappointment to Iowa’s hardworking farmers and biofuel producers," said Ernst. "I fought hard to give consumers access to #E15 twelve months of the year—including the summer driving season—and I will continue working to ensure this cleaner, more affordable choice is available at the pump."

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig also issued a statement through the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.

"I'm disappointed that the renewable fuels industry has been dealt another setback by Courts. The decision by the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals has created uncertainty and will cause economic harm to both fuel retailers and farmers. Consumers must have access to these more affordable, cleaner-burning fuels, especially during the summer driving season. I will continue to fight for renewable fuels, a critical part of our state's economy," said Naig.

The Trump administration made the change to allow for year-round E15 sales to fulfill a campaign promise to Midwest farmers.

Three judges on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia found that federal law is clear that lawmakers did not intend to allow ethanol blends higher than 10% to be widely sold year-round.