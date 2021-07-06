Knox County Native continuing long tradition of helping out at fairs with 4H club

MADISON, Neb. (KTIV)- With the Madison County Fair and Rodeo officially underway, locals are heading to the fairgrounds - and hoping to rope in some fun, and great memories.

For many, the fair is a tradition.



Jason Hansen grew up in Knox County, Nebraska, and has been working fairs with the 4-H club for over 30 years.

And the Madison County Fair? Hansen has been there for a quarter of a century.



He says there is nothing like bringing his son to the fair he's attended since he was young.

"There's nothing better as a parent. It puts goosebumps on the back of your neck thinking about your kids experiencing the same things that you got to experience" said Hansen.

Hansen's son Elliot is now a member of the 4-H Club. This year he is exhibiting livestock at the Fair.



Elliot says the fair is something he is always excited about.

"The first year I was kind of nervous but then as it went on it got fun and exciting. The next few years after that it was like the one thing I look forward to during the Summer."

So what's Elliot's favorite part of the Fair? That would be the Rodeo and the rides.