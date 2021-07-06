LA cop cleared of wrongdoing for George Floyd ‘Valentine’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles police officer who shared a photo of George Floyd with the words “you take my breath away” in a Valentine-like format has been cleared of wrongdoing and will not face any punishment. The officer, who has not been named publicly, was found not guilty of any administrative charges by a internal disciplinary panel comprised of community members. Police Chief Michel Moore had directed the officer to the panel, known as a Board of Rights, in May with the recommendation that the officer be fired. The officer’s attorney said he had only shared the Valentine to report it to his superior.