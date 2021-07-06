Madison County, NE fair officially kicks off

MADISON, Neb. (KTIV) - July 6 marks day 1 of this year's Madison County Fair and Rodeo.

The event will run from July 6 until Sunday, July 11. After setting up, board members say they are excited to get the festivities started.

Staff with carnival rides, livestock shows, and food vendors set up their attractions today at the fairgrounds. The fair will kick off Tuesday night with a slack rodeo in the open air arena. The local 4H club and FFA will host a rabbit show tomorrow.



Fair board members say after having to postpone last year's festivities due to COVID-19, the fair is a welcome event.

"I think there's a lot of people out there that are ready to get out and enjoy the events that they have in the past. Ticket sales are still going well. I always want to expect a good crowd and we will get a good crowd as time progresses" said Jeff Wickett, Vice President of the Madison County Fair Board.

If you haven't purchased a ticket in advance, you can still attend the event. Wickett says tickets are available at the fairgrounds.