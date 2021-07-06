Plane with 28 on board missing in Russian Far East region

MOSCOW (AP) — Local officials say a plane with 28 people on board has gone missing in the Russian Far East region of Kamchatka on Tuesday. The emergency officials say the An-26 plane with 22 passengers and 6 crew missed a scheduled communication while it was flying from the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to the village of Palana. According to the local transport ministry, it also disappeared from radar. An investigation has been launched, and a search mission is underway. Two helicopters and an airplane have been deployed to inspect the missing plane’s route, local officials said.