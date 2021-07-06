Parts of missing Russian plane found; 28 aboard feared dead

MOSCOW (AP) — Officials say wreckage from a plane carrying 28 people that went missing was found a few miles from the airport in Russia’s Far East where it was supposed to land. Everyone aboard was feared dead. Officials said the Antonov An-26 plane was on approach Tuesday for a landing in bad weather when it missed a scheduled communication and disappeared from radar. It was heading to the airport in the town of Palana. Russia’s state aviation agency said that parts of the plane were found about 3 miles from the airport’s runway, near the coast line. Russia’s Pacific Fleet told news agencies that part of the fuselage was found on the side of a mountain and another part was floating in the Okhotsk Sea.