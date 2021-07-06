Scattered thunderstorms develop in the afternoon after muggy start to the day

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The day will start with sunshine before clouds begin to increase ahead of a front that moves in this afternoon.



Scattered thunderstorms likely develop early this afternoon in western Siouxland as the front arrives and they will continue to move east through the evening.



A storm or two could get strong with hail and gusty winds the threats.



Highs will be near 90 degrees just before the front arrives with plenty of humidity too.



Storms will continue as we head through the night though they will get more sparse in coverage as we head past midnight.



Wednesday looks dry and cooler with highs in the 70s.



Cloud cover will decrease through the day with less humidity too.



More storms are in the forecast later in the week; when those arrive and how strong they could be on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.