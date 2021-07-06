Severe T-Storm Watch issued for parts of Siouxland

**Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10 pm for central, northern, and eastern Siouxland**

A cold front was moving through Siouxland today causing scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop.

The storms will be strongest this evening with a smaller chance of storms into the overnight hours.

Some of these storms will have the chance of producing gusty wind and large hail.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued until 10 pm from Sioux City to the north and east.

We’ll then be clearing out our skies on Wednesday with a much cooler and less humid day as highs top out in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Conditions will stay very comfortable on Thursday with temperatures starting out in the mid 50s before topping out in the low 80s under party cloudy skies.

I'll take a look at the chance of storms returning by late in the week tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.