Sources: Fatal accident involving former Sioux City Musketeer at Blue Jackets goalie coach’s home

NOVI, Mich. (KTIV) - More information is being released regarding the death of former Sioux City Musketeer Matiss Kivlenieks.

According to sources at ESPN, Kivlienieks was at the home of Columbus Blue Jackets goalkeeping coach Manny Legace in Novi, Michigan, on July 4.

Kivlenieks and teammate Elvis Merzlikins were in Novi to celebrate the 4th of July as well as the wedding of Legace's daughter.

The nine-shot firework being used was legal in Michigan and the person operating the firework was in compliance with state laws.

Police say a fireworks malfunction sent debris in the direction of that group, who tried to leave the hot tub.

Kivlenieks reportedly slipped and fell, hitting his head on concrete.

Three calls were made to 911 in regards to the death, and Kivlenieks was pronounced dead at the hospital with major damage to his lungs and heart.

Kivlenieks was on the Sioux City Musketeers for the 2016-17 season.

During his time with the Musketeers, he played in 49 games, winning 36 of them.

He ended the season with only 92 goals allowed, and a 1.85 Goals Allowed Average. He also boasted an impressive 92.3 percent save percentage.

He was voted regular season MVP during his lone season with the Musketeers.