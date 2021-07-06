Three people found dead in Algona

ALGONA, Iowa (KTIV) -- Monday night, three people were found dead in Algona, Iowa.

According to a news release from the Algona Police Department, they responded to a 911 call on South Harlan Street shortly before 8 pm and when they arrived, they found the three deceased individuals.

Investigators say there is no threat to the public.

Autopsies are being conducted by the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner.

They plan to release more information pending the notification of relatives and the completion of the autopsies.