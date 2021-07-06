Tropical Storm Elsa, back over water, takes aim at Florida

HAVANA (AP) — Tropical Storm Elsa, back over water but still producing heavy rains over Cuba, was expected to move near the lower Florida Keys and the Dry Tortugas on Tuesday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday expanded an existing state of emergency to cover a dozen counties that span an area of Florida where Elsa is expected to make a swift passage on Wednesday. Elsa’s maximum sustained winds have strengthened to 60 mph (95 kph). Its core is about 80 miles (130 kilometers) south-southwest of Key West, Florida, and is moving to the north-northwest at 13 mph (19 kph). There have been no early reports of serious damage as Elsa passed over Cuba.