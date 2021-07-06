Tropical Storm Elsa gaining strength

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- The National Hurricane Center says weather conditions in southern Florida have begun to deteriorate as Tropical Storm Elsa moves toward the Florida Keys.

Elsa’s top winds stood at 60 mph, and a hurricane watch is in effect Tuesday for parts of Florida's Gulf coast.

The storm could reach hurricane strength before it makes landfall somewhere between Tampa Bay and the Big Bend of Florida.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has expanded a state of emergency to cover a dozen counties. Tampa International Airport plans to shut down Tuesday afternoon.