Police: 2 neighbors reported white man for racist harassment

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (AP) — A white man who called multiple neighbors racist slurs has been charged with harassment and disorderly conduct. According to prosecutors and video footage, Edward C. Mathews also said he forced other Black residents to move. A warrant dated Monday and other charging documents show at least two neighbors called police to report the 45-year-old on Friday for harassing them in a Mount Laurel neighborhood. Prosecutors said Tuesday that Mathews was being held in jail until a hearing likely on Friday. A message was left with the public defender’s office seeking comment on behalf of Mathews.