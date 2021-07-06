Woodbury County Board of Supervisors approves to adopt Commercial Wind Energy Conversion Systems Ordinance

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday night approved adoption of the Commercial Wind Energy Conversion System Ordinance.

The ordinance passed four to one. The changes maintain the ability for landowners to do what they want with their land, as long as it is allowed by code.

It was approved without the Loess Hills language in previous readings of the ordinance.

"The Loess Hills language was excluded from this ordinance, from the final reading of this ordinance, which maintains that we do have to take care of our secondary roads because some of these turbines and equipment coming in is so heavy that it destroys roads, paved or otherwise, and bridges. So, we're maintaining the secondary roads quality and the rights of the property owners to use their property the way they see fit," said Rocky De Witt, Woodbury Board of Supervisors Chairman.

De Witt added, citizens were concerned about some of the Loess Hills language.

"I think that the landowners are more comfortable with what we talked about and what was approved because it still maintains their right to do what they want or feel that they should have the right to do. So, yeah there will still be some zoning issues that need to be cleared before they do anything. There'll still need to be building permits, those kinds of things. So, setbacks are going to be recognized," said De Witt.

For a look at the ordinance, you can click here.