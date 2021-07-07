A slight chance of showers Thursday before better storm chances arrive

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The combination of clouds and northerly winds kept temperatures much cooler than anything we had seen so far in July with highs in the 70s.

Our skies will clear out tonight and a few areas of fog will be possible with comfortable lows in the upper 50s.

Clouds will quickly move back in Thursday and a slight chance of thundershowers will move through as well as highs hit the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Better chances of thunderstorms will then develop Thursday night as warmer and more humid air starts to move back into Siouxland.

Friday will give us a slight chance of thunderstorms on what will be a warmer day with highs in the upper 80s.

Better chances of thunderstorms will again enter the picture during the nighttime hours Friday night.

I'll be taking a closer look at our late workweek storm chances and how strong they may be tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.