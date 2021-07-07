Dakota County Health Department hosts vaccination clinic

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb (KTIV) - Wednesday afternoon at Memorial Hall in South Sioux City, Nebraska, the Dakota County Health Department offered doses of the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

Health Department leaders said the outreach clinic provided another opportunity for people to get vaccinated.

Emergency Response Coordinator Jennifer Ankerstjerne said there's a big distinction between clinics being held now and those at the start of vaccination rollout.

"The difference is huge right now. We were doing 400 in a day over at the Dakota City fire station when we did our drive-through clinics and now we are down to about sometimes five a day when we do a once weekly clinic, " said Ankerstjerne.