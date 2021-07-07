Fencing will come down, but Capitol still closed to visitors

WASHINGTON (AP) — The fencing installed around the U.S. Capitol after the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection will start being removed as soon as Friday. That’s according to the House sergeant-at-arms in a memo Wednesday to all members of Congress and staff. The stark, black fence is one of the last remaining signs of the horrific mob siege by supporters of former President Donald Trump who tried to stop President Joe Biden’s election victory. The Associated Press first reported last week that the fence was coming down. Federal officials are monitoring new threats. The Capitol will remain closed to most visitors.