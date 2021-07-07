Hungary issues fine over book featuring ‘rainbow families’

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungarian authorities have fined the distributor of a children’s book that features a family with same-sex parents, using a law prohibiting unfair commercial practices. The children’s book, a Hungarian translation of “Early One Morning” by U.S. author Lawrence Schimel, depicts the daily routine of two children, each of which have same-sex parents. An official said the book’s distributor had failed to indicate that it contained “content which deviates from the norm,” violating rules on unfair commercial practices. The fine comes as Hungary’s government is under scrutiny over legislation it passed last month that prohibits the depiction of homosexuality or gender reassignment to minors. The law is set to take effect on Thursday.