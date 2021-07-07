Israel again demolishes Palestinian village in West Bank

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel has once again demolished the Bedouin herding community of Khirbet Humsu in the occupied West Bank. This time, officials said troops have threatened to put the residents on buses and move them to a village about 10 kilometers (more than six miles) away. Human rights groups reported Wednesday that Israeli troops displaced at least 65 residents, including 35 children and put all of their belongings on trucks. It was the latest chapter in a battle of wills between the army and Palestinian residents of makeshift homes there. The Israeli government said it demolished the village and confiscated tents because residents had erected it illegally.