Jovenel Moïse, Haiti’s embattled president, killed at 53

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s embattled president has been killed at age 53. Jovenel Moïse was a former banana producer and political neophyte who ruled Haiti for more than four years as the country grew increasingly unstable under his watch. Moïse was killed at his private home Wednesday following a highly coordinated attack by a highly trained and heavily armed group, according to interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph. Moïse took office in February 2017, pledging to strengthen institutions, fight corruption and bring more investments and jobs to the Western hemisphere’s poorest nation. But his administration was plagued by massive protests, and critics accused him of growing increasingly authoritarian. His wife, Martine Moïse, was injured in the attack and remains hospitalized.