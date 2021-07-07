Pope had severe narrowing of the colon, no mention of cancer

ROME (AP) — The Vatican says Pope Francis’ recovery from intestinal surgery continues to be “regular and satisfactory.” The Vatican also revealed Wednesday that final examinations showed Francis had a suffered a “severe” narrowing of his colon as a result of scarring and inflammation. The Vatican made no mention of cancer being detected during an examination of the tissue removed Sunday. Doctors said that was a good sign and evidence that the suspected condition of a narrowing of the colon due to scarring had been confirmed. The Vatican spokesman said the 84-year-old pope was continuing to eat regularly and that intravenous therapy had been suspended, a sign he was meeting all his fluid needs orally.