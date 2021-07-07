Spanish police arrest 2 for migrant tragedy in Atlantic

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spanish police have arrested two people for their alleged responsibility in the deaths of more than 20 migrants who perished last month while trying to cross the Atlantic Ocean to the Canary Islands. Police said Wednesday that they detained the suspected human trafficker and the suspected captain of the craft that was reached by Spanish rescue services after 13 days adrift. Only 29 people were found by rescuers. Police believe that between 52 and 60 people had boarded the boat from its departure point in Western Sahara. The perilous sea route from Western Africa to the Canary Islands is as an increasingly important entry point for migrants fleeing poverty and violence.