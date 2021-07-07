The COVID-19 Delta variant: What you need to know

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Leaders with the Siouxland District Health Department say variants are a normal part of viral activity and the COVID-19 Delta variant is just that.

"This is just one of the latest ones that has been ongoing and causing a few outbreaks," said Tyler Brock, Deputy Director for Siouxland District Health Department.

Leaders with the Siouxland District Health Department said the COVID-19 Delta variant has been in our region for a few weeks.

But Deputy Director Tyler Brock said case counts are low.

"There's some evidence out there that it might be slightly more contagious. It's possible that it could be a little bit more contagious. It's possible that it could be a little bit more dangerous, but honestly, it really hasn't been seen in the real world over long periods of time. In the end, this variant is one of several that we've had. We've had lots of variants and you know what? We're going to deal with this one the same way we've dealt with all the others," said Brock.

And as far as Woodbury County goes...

"While we haven't gotten that specific report yet, I'm certain that we have the Delta variant around us. Again, this is just something that happens with this virus," said Brock.

Brock emphasized people don't need to be afraid of the Delta variant.

"The impact of this variant, while it's certainly something to be respectful of, I think we've been scared long enough. You know, I think we've dealt with this virus for a long time. We've delta with variants before this, we'll probably deal with variants after this, "said Brock.

Brock said vaccines are proving to be an excellent deterrent against the Delta variant.

He said those who are vaccinated and immune have very little to be concerned about.