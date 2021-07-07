US job openings rise to record high, layoffs hit record low

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers posted a record-high number of open jobs for the second straight month as a rapidly rebounding economy has created an intense demand for workers. The Labor Department said Wednesday that the number of available jobs on the last day of May rose slightly to 9.21 million, from 9.19 million in April. That is the highest since records began in December 2000. The previously-reported figure for April of 9.3 million was revised lower.