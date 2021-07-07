Fiery explosion erupts on ship at major global port in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Authorities in Dubai say a fiery explosion erupted on a container ship anchored at one of the world’s largest ports, sending tremors across the commercial hub of the United Arab Emirates. The blaze sent up giant orange flames on a vessel late Wednesday at the crucial Jebel Ali Port, which is the busiest in the Middle East. The combustion unleashed a shock wave through the skyscraper-studded city of Dubai, causing walls and windows to shake in neighborhoods as far as 25 kilometers (15 miles) away from the port. There were no immediate reports of casualties. The extent of damage caused to the sprawling port and surrounding cargo is not immediately clear. Dubai’s civil defense teams say they brought the fire under control about 2 1/2 hours after the blast.