2-year-old boy born prematurely leaves Nebraska hospital for the first time in his life

OMAHA, Neb. (KETV) - This week, a 2-year-old boy in Omaha, Nebraska left the hospital for the first time in his life.

The child, Marquinn Buckley, the second, was born prematurely with serious complications. He only started walking a month ago, but is now taking the next major steps as he leaves hospital care for the first time.

Affectionately known as "Q," this miracle baby was born prematurely at 27 weeks, weighing only 13.8 ounces when he entered the world. He was later diagnosed with chronic lung disease and other medical complications.

His mom says she and her son may not have survived without the right care.

"We had a team of doctors. We probably had like six doctors who were all working together to make sure he came out and make sure he stayed and made sure he survived," said TaRiance Harris, Q's mother.

Doctors worked tirelessly to keep Q well without bouts of coughing, but nothing was working.

"It really does become problematic when you're used to seeing results with things, and you just are hitting a wall," said Dr. Gordon Still, a pediatric pulmonologist.

His doctors found the right medications and therapy, finally giving mom and dad the green light to take him home.

It's been a rough road for Q's parents, carving time out of every day to visit their son in the hospital. But now the three can start a new chapter together.

"We've been moving along, but it feels like now we can do things as a family," said TaRiance.

Q will now live with his parents with the help of respite care and a tracheostomy and ventilator.